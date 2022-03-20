Zacks: Brokerages Expect Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. Harvard Bioscience also reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Harvard Bioscience.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on HBIO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $5,640,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,176,000. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth about $3,049,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,063,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,595,000 after purchasing an additional 325,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $1,610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

HBIO opened at $6.15 on Friday. Harvard Bioscience has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average is $6.79. The company has a market capitalization of $253.56 million, a PE ratio of -615.00 and a beta of 1.84.

About Harvard Bioscience (Get Rating)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harvard Bioscience (HBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.