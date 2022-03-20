Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) to Post $0.37 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rambus’ earnings. Rambus posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Rambus will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Rambus had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $91.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Rambus’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

RMBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $333,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Shinn sold 10,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $270,057.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,073 shares of company stock worth $2,076,932 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMBS. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,020,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,872,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,152,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,098,000 after purchasing an additional 610,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMBS traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,528,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.79. Rambus has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $31.55.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

