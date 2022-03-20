Zacks: Brokerages Expect TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) to report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TMC the metals’ earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th.
On average, analysts expect that TMC the metals will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.38) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TMC the metals.
TMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of TMC the metals in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of TMC the metals from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TMC the metals in the third quarter valued at $38,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TMC the metals in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in TMC the metals in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in TMC the metals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in TMC the metals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TMC the metals stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,860,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,767,718. TMC the metals has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.74.
TMC the metals company Inc is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc, formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.
