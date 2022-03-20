Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) to Hold

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citi Trends, Inc. is a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories for the entire family. The Company currently operates stores located in the South, Southeast and Mid-Atlantic region. “

Get Citi Trends alerts:

CTRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet cut Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Citi Trends from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett cut Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Citi Trends from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $38.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $330.14 million, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.13. Citi Trends has a 1 year low of $31.42 and a 1 year high of $111.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.82.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citi Trends will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David N. Makuen purchased 1,200 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.22 per share, for a total transaction of $80,664.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Duane Seipel purchased 500 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.71 per share, with a total value of $37,355.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $186,879. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the third quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Citi Trends by 301.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.

About Citi Trends (Get Rating)

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citi Trends (CTRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.