Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kyocera Corporation was founded in 1959 as a company specializing in the production of fine ceramic components, Kyocera has expanded its business by effectively developing and applying its ceramics technologies. The company has grown to be a world-leading manufacturer of ceramics, including custom parts and consumer products. Kyocera’s materials, components, and finished products are used in virtually all fields of industry. In addition to ceramics, products also include information, tele-communications, and Optical equipment. “

OTCMKTS KYOCY opened at $56.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.48. Kyocera has a one year low of $51.82 and a one year high of $68.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.94.

Kyocera Corp. engages in the design, development, production, manufacture and sale electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Fine Ceramics, Semiconductor Components, Applied Ceramic Products, Electronic Devices, Telecommunications Equipment, Information Equipment and Others. The Fine Ceramics segment provides components for semiconductor processing equipment, flat panel display manufacturing equipment, information and telecommunication, general industrial machinery, sapphire substrates, and automotive.

