Zacks Investment Research Upgrades American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.50 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American Axle is poised to reap benefits from its strides in EV space. The Inovance and REE Automotive collaborations are likely to aid its top line. Its new driveline solution promises to offer greater business diversification and drive growth. Portfolio optimization is also enhancing the firm’s prospects. Divestment of its U.S iron casting operations has improved margins. However, the firm expects chip-related headwinds to persist in the near term, thereby inducing lost revenues. Production constraints, soaring commodity costs and freight and manufacturing inefficiencies are other concerns. R&D costs are expected to rise on the back of increased investments, thereby denting margins. The firm’s high debt-to-capital ratio of further restricts its financial flexibilities. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance at the moment.”

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.90.

Shares of NYSE AXL opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.68 million, a PE ratio of 283.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.05.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,942,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $839,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

