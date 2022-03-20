Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) to Hold

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Grifols from €21.60 ($23.74) to €21.40 ($23.52) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Grifols from €15.00 ($16.48) to €11.00 ($12.09) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grifols currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $11.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Grifols has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $19.07. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Grifols by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,907,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,123 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Grifols by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,832,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,039,000 after purchasing an additional 601,172 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Grifols by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,025,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,670,000 after purchasing an additional 512,509 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Grifols by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,754,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,513,000 after purchasing an additional 315,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Grifols by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,141,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,509,000 after purchasing an additional 235,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

