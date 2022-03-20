Zacks Investment Research Upgrades New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) to Hold

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Relic, Inc. is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Its products include new relic APM, new relic mobile, new relic insights, new relic services, new relic browser and new relic platform. New Relic, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

NEWR has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Relic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

NEWR opened at $65.62 on Friday. New Relic has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.92.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 68.08%. The company had revenue of $203.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that New Relic will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $72,611.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $142,316.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,843 shares of company stock worth $6,122,328 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in New Relic by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in New Relic in the 2nd quarter valued at $618,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in New Relic by 94,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in New Relic by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in New Relic by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

