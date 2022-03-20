Zenfuse Trading Up 2.6% This Week (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (ZEFU) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Zenfuse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0275 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zenfuse has a total market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $80,061.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Zenfuse

ZEFU is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,899,301 coins. Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

