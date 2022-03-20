Zymergen (ZY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect Zymergen to post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ZY opened at $3.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.15. Zymergen has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

Get Zymergen alerts:

In other Zymergen news, insider Zachariah Serber sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $27,338.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Kimball sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $259,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,459 shares of company stock valued at $567,114 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Zymergen by 323.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Zymergen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Zymergen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Zymergen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 48.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZY. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zymergen in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Zymergen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.11.

Zymergen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zymergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.