-$0.05 EPS Expected for Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) to post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Limelight Networks reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 24.94% and a negative net margin of 26.22%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.54.

NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $4.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33. The company has a market cap of $645.80 million, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 0.55. Limelight Networks has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $5.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Limelight Networks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,132,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Limelight Networks by 25.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Limelight Networks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Limelight Networks by 3.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 163,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Limelight Networks by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 308,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

