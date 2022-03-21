$0.05 EPS Expected for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Q2’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.01. Q2 reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Q2 will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 22.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Q2 from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Q2 from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

Q2 stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.60. 618,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.46 and a beta of 1.44. Q2 has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $110.16.

In related news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $70,241.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 53,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $3,169,458.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,954 shares of company stock worth $4,840,915. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

