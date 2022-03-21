-$0.06 EPS Expected for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). The Shyft Group reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $277.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.48 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 28.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

SHYF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $196,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in The Shyft Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in The Shyft Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Shyft Group stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.65. 155,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,258. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.60. The Shyft Group has a 52-week low of $31.75 and a 52-week high of $54.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

