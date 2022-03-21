-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.07). Cytosorbents posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 34.49% and a negative net margin of 56.90%.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on Cytosorbents from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 72,418 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,946,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 108,833 shares in the last quarter. Avenir Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,787,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 391,890 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 48.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,260,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after purchasing an additional 413,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 15.0% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,154,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after purchasing an additional 151,015 shares in the last quarter. 44.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytosorbents stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. Cytosorbents has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.24.

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

