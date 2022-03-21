-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Toast’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Toast will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.92). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.97). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Toast.

Get Toast alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Toast from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Toast from $66.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Toast from $70.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Toast from $58.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.27.

In other Toast news, COO Aman Narang sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. purchased 328,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $6,520,276.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 549,171 shares of company stock valued at $16,924,372 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toast by 25,906.8% in the 4th quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,003,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,226,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953,407 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Toast by 992.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,950,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,223,299 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,555,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Toast by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,166,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,094 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toast by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,829,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,023 shares during the period. 17.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $19.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.11. Toast has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $69.93.

About Toast (Get Rating)

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toast (TOST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.