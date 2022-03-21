-$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Syndax Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($2.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.44) to ($3.00). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Syndax Pharmaceuticals.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $2.49. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS.
In other news, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $528,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,380 shares of company stock worth $567,867. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,689,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,771,000 after purchasing an additional 163,596 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 2,772,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,927 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,480,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,292,000 after purchasing an additional 376,757 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,676,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,044,000 after purchasing an additional 40,928 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,547,000 after buying an additional 259,592 shares during the period.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.80. The stock had a trading volume of 16,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,477. The stock has a market cap of $924.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.84. The company has a quick ratio of 21.68, a current ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $25.68.
About Syndax Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
