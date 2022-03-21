$0.71 EPS Expected for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) This Quarter

Analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.80. BJ’s Wholesale Club reported earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 84.80%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

BJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.45.

Shares of NYSE BJ traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.62. 117,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,781. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.48. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $40.55 and a 1 year high of $74.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $1,604,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $45,233,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,634,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,047,000 after purchasing an additional 703,502 shares during the period.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

