-$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) will post ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.63). Y-mAbs Therapeutics reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 198.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.00). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.16). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 158.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YMAB shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 64,276 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $447,360.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $68,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 427,189 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,015. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,110,000 after purchasing an additional 33,169 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 63.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 181.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 30,604 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1,119.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 33,304 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,470,000 after acquiring an additional 26,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

YMAB opened at $12.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.33. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $39.82. The company has a market cap of $528.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

