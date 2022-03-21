$0.90 EPS Expected for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) to post $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chemours’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $1.04. Chemours posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Chemours will report full-year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chemours.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

CC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

CC stock opened at $30.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.96. Chemours has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $38.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average of $31.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 27.55%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,199,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 315.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,287,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,755,000 after buying an additional 1,736,888 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 313.7% during the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 891,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,896,000 after buying an additional 675,741 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 84.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,290,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,912,000 after buying an additional 592,395 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,350,000 after buying an additional 588,765 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

