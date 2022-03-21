-$0.95 EPS Expected for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.10) and the highest is ($0.79). JetBlue Airways reported earnings of ($1.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to $0.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 177.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JBLU. Raymond James decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners lowered JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

NASDAQ JBLU traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $14.13. 366,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,649,707. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 1.39. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $21.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 76.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

