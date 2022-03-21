$0.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.90. Horace Mann Educators posted earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full-year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Horace Mann Educators.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $61,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the third quarter worth about $212,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HMN traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $41.17. 2,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,958. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Horace Mann Educators has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $44.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is 37.76%.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

