$1.08 EPS Expected for Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) will report $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.14. Franchise Group reported earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $5.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $942.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.32 million. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 11.18%. Franchise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

FRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Aegis upped their price objective on Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.80.

In other Franchise Group news, Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 4,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $164,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 2,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Franchise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Franchise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 29.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 7,203.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRG traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $42.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,117. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Franchise Group has a 52-week low of $31.29 and a 52-week high of $55.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.05 and a 200 day moving average of $44.48. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.84%.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

