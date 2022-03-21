$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) will announce $1.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the lowest is $1.06 billion. Winnebago Industries reported sales of $839.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full year sales of $4.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Winnebago Industries.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.17. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. CL King raised Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 35.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 50.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 81,768 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 12.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 21.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 107,387.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.07. 902,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,971. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.92 and a 200 day moving average of $69.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.86. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $56.58 and a 1-year high of $85.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

About Winnebago Industries (Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Winnebago Industries (WGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.