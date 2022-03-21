$1.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCOGet Rating) will report $1.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Victoria’s Secret’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.45 billion and the highest is $1.50 billion. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will report full year sales of $6.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.92 billion to $6.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.19 billion to $7.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Victoria’s Secret.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCOGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

VSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.27.

VSCO stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,227,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,913. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Victoria’s Secret has a twelve month low of $40.90 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.42.

In other Victoria’s Secret news, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $3,495,565.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $261,146.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret by 10,416.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile (Get Rating)

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

