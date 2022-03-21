$129.70 Million in Sales Expected for Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) will post $129.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $137.40 million and the lowest is $122.00 million. Whole Earth Brands reported sales of $105.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full-year sales of $537.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $534.00 million to $540.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $565.33 million, with estimates ranging from $558.00 million to $579.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Whole Earth Brands.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.21). Whole Earth Brands had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 0.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FREE. Cowen began coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Whole Earth Brands by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Whole Earth Brands by 24.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FREE traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.80 million, a PE ratio of -117.48 and a beta of 0.43. Whole Earth Brands has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average of $10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

