1,358 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Acquired by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,556 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,869,272,000 after buying an additional 1,241,778 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,678,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 750,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,478,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.65.

Shares of SPG traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $129.06. 2,677,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,281,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.68 and a twelve month high of $171.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.49.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.49%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

