$172.14 Million in Sales Expected for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) to announce $172.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $165.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $179.64 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted sales of $161.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full year sales of $701.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $680.55 million to $733.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $730.27 million, with estimates ranging from $712.96 million to $755.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director C Taylor Pickett acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.97 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OFC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OFC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.76. The stock had a trading volume of 9,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,049. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $30.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 161.76%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.