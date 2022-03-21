$2.45 Million in Sales Expected for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) will announce $2.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.50 million and the lowest is $2.40 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6,025%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $24.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.90 million to $25.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $50.19 million, with estimates ranging from $44.90 million to $55.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.15. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a negative net margin of 2,207.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,975. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.21.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 292.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 554.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.
