$2.45 Million in Sales Expected for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) will announce $2.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.50 million and the lowest is $2.40 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6,025%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $24.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.90 million to $25.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $50.19 million, with estimates ranging from $44.90 million to $55.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.15. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a negative net margin of 2,207.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share.

RYTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,975. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.21.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 292.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 554.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

