2,162 Shares in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Acquired by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,454,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,404,000 after purchasing an additional 252,370 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 18,713,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,365,000 after acquiring an additional 908,972 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,928,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475,139 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,675,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,842,000 after buying an additional 156,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,615,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,029,000 after buying an additional 106,808 shares during the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKC. TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 8,400 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $823,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $3,308,731.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $96.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.23.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

