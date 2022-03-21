2,794 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Purchased by Threadgill Financial LLC

Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,000. ASML makes up 1.3% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASML. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in ASML by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ASML by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,449,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,001,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in ASML by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASML. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $898.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $3.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $682.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,287,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,154. The company has a 50-day moving average of $656.13 and a 200-day moving average of $751.09. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $555.50 and a 12 month high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $279.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. ASML had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 49.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASML (Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

