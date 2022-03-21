$3.38 Million in Sales Expected for Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) will report $3.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.50 million and the lowest is $3.24 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $2.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $12.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.02 million to $13.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $27.02 million, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $40.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kala Pharmaceuticals.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KALA. Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kala Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.58.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 366.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 2,750.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 27,507 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 17,907 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $46,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.
