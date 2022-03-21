$3.38 Million in Sales Expected for Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) will report $3.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.50 million and the lowest is $3.24 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $2.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $12.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.02 million to $13.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $27.02 million, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $40.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kala Pharmaceuticals.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KALA. Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kala Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALA traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.54. 1,854,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,080,301. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 366.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 2,750.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 27,507 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 17,907 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $46,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

