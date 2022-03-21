31,315 Shares in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 28,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 285,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 25,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPK opened at $20.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.71. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $21.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPK. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.16.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

