4,209 Shares in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Purchased by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLTA. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA QLTA traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.59. 32,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,776. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.37.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.