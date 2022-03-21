4,487 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 361,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,643,000 after buying an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWP opened at $99.97 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $88.97 and a 52-week high of $123.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.75.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.