$54.10 Million in Sales Expected for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) will post $54.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.00 million to $54.20 million. MiMedx Group posted sales of $59.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full year sales of $267.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $265.00 million to $270.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $307.55 million, with estimates ranging from $300.00 million to $315.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MiMedx Group.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of MDXG stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $4.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,640. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91. MiMedx Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.42.

In related news, CEO Timothy R. Wright sold 61,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $262,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel William Frank Iv Hulse sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $59,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,175 shares of company stock worth $833,438 over the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDXG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MiMedx Group by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 704,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,810,000 after buying an additional 248,268 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $477,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 136,754 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 287,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,917,000. 56.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

