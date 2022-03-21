610 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Bought by Ardent Capital Management Inc.

Ardent Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 610 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.1% of Ardent Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 914.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $363.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $300.43 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $297.41 and a 200-day moving average of $310.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $229.35 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

