$691.77 Million in Sales Expected for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) to report sales of $691.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $705.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $678.00 million. Americold Realty Trust reported sales of $634.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $2.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $716.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis.

COLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.36.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 28.1% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,045,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,070,000 after buying an additional 7,477,356 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,323,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,611,000 after buying an additional 1,566,610 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,264,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,568,000 after buying an additional 1,383,498 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,861,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,497,000 after purchasing an additional 998,522 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $263,910,000.

Shares of NYSE:COLD traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.22. 38,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,055,070. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $40.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -733.27%.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

