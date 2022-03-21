$7.75 EPS Expected for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) will report $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.99 to $8.31. Anthem posted earnings per share of $7.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year earnings of $28.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.25 to $28.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $32.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.03 to $32.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. Mizuho raised Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.30.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Anthem by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $478.02 on Monday. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $345.34 and a fifty-two week high of $482.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $453.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $427.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

