$74.88 Million in Sales Expected for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) will post $74.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.00 million to $78.10 million. ChargePoint reported sales of $40.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full year sales of $470.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $450.00 million to $480.54 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $719.28 million, with estimates ranging from $600.00 million to $800.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ChargePoint.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 54.71%.

CHPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price target on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on ChargePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.14.

In other news, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 11,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $203,779.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $80,457.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,928 shares of company stock worth $1,282,929 in the last 90 days. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 236.7% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 2,121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 202.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 491.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. 27.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CHPT opened at $18.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.14. ChargePoint has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $36.86.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

