$8.11 Billion in Sales Expected for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) to announce $8.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.01 billion and the highest is $8.22 billion. NVIDIA posted sales of $5.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full year sales of $34.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.24 billion to $36.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $39.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.25 billion to $41.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.77.

NVDA traded up $2.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $267.34. 58,807,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,902,383. NVIDIA has a one year low of $122.72 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.35 billion, a PE ratio of 69.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 749,337 shares of company stock valued at $206,767,739. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

