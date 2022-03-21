8PAY Price Reaches $0.0232 (8PAY)

8PAY (8PAY) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 21st. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $13,928.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 8PAY has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00045776 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,898.66 or 0.07079033 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,956.72 or 1.00023352 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00041216 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

