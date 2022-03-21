9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Receives $4.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other news, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 86,450 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $50,141.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Temperato purchased 100,000 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMTR. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 10,983 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 172,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 19,050 shares in the last quarter. 28.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMTR traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.58. The company had a trading volume of 876,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,988. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.97.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

