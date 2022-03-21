Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend by 6.6% over the last three years.

Shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund stock opened at $6.81 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.37. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $9.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEF. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 18.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 35.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

