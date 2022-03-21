Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend by 6.6% over the last three years.
Shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund stock opened at $6.81 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.37. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $9.22.
Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (AEF)
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.