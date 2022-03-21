Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) CFO Sells $252,400.00 in Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $252,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ACEL opened at $13.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 1.13. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $14.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. TheStreet raised Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Macquarie raised Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 15.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 6.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 1.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. 38.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

