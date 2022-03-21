Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) CFO Sells $252,400.00 in Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $252,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of ACEL opened at $13.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 1.13. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $14.10.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. TheStreet raised Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Macquarie raised Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.92.
Accel Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.
