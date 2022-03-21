Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

Acme United has increased its dividend payment by 5.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Acme United has a payout ratio of 16.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of ACU traded down $0.88 on Monday, reaching $34.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.08. Acme United has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $48.31.

Acme United ( NYSEAMERICAN:ACU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Acme United had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 19.21%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Acme United stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central.

