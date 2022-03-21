ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Director Buys $32,900.00 in Stock

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) Director Scott L. Kelley acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ACNB stock opened at $33.77 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.88 and a 200 day moving average of $30.22. ACNB Co. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 27.60%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut ACNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ACNB by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in ACNB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $817,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in ACNB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new position in ACNB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $680,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ACNB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 21.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients.

