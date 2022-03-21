ACT Advisors LLC. Has $919,000 Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

ACT Advisors LLC. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for 0.7% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $244,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,557,000 after acquiring an additional 951,106 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 516,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.4% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $60.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,430,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,660,600. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $63.02. The company has a market capitalization of $262.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.57.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.88%.

Several analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Guggenheim upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 26,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,617,539.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 501,446 shares of company stock worth $30,644,888 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.