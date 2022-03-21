ACT Advisors LLC. Takes $12.54 Million Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

ACT Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 199,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,544,000. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises approximately 9.2% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. ACT Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $6,526,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,431 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 230.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 47,742 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 353.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,965 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHP traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,084,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,099,015. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $59.94 and a 12 month high of $64.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.31.

