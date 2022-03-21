Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) PT Lowered to $230.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AYI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $201.97.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $193.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.72 and a 200-day moving average of $196.41. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $129.01 and a one year high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $926.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Acuity Brands by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Acuity Brands by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,744 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,262 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

