Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given New $455.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $611.00 to $455.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $625.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $647.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $453.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $214.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe has a 52 week low of $407.94 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $480.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $571.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total value of $2,074,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,346 shares of company stock worth $9,865,572 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,086,911,000 after purchasing an additional 643,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597,416 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 211,062 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,760,780 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,892,316,000 after purchasing an additional 121,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

